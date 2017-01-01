CHEER PALS: Young cheerleaders enjoy camp at CCHS

This group of Columbia City High School cheerleading camp friends paused from their routines and skills instruction for a moment’s rest.

Pictured, from left: Ella Smith, Audrey McNew, Lillian Ralston and Ella Peppler.

More photos in the Weekend Edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or online via the complete e-edition of The Post & Mail in PDF format. Subscribe! Call 260 244-5153.