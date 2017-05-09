CHECK-UP DAY: Free, discounted health tests Thursday at Parkview Whitley

Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City will host the first of two 2017 Check-Up Days this Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the facility at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Ind. 205 (East Van Buren Street). The second Check-Up Day this year is scheduled for Nov. 8.

This Thursday’s Check-Up Day is a walk-in event only, with no time reservations.

There will be a variety of free wellness check-ups available, as well as discounted Wellness Packages that include a variety of blood tests ranging from $20 to $75. Single tests range from $10 to $20.

In preparation for the Wellness Package Screenings, participants must fast for 10-12 hours prior to arriving at the hospital. Sips of water and regular medications are okay to take. Questions can be answered by calling (260) 672-6500 or (844) 835-0003.