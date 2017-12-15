Chamber welcomes 5,000th visitor

On Wednesday, December 13, the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center celebrated a milestone when Columbia City teen Braden Baker unknowingly walked through the Chamber’s doors at 128 West Van Buren Street.

Amid cheers and excitement, Baker was excited to learn he was the 5000th person to attend a Chamber event or visit the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center in 2017.

The number represents people visiting the Chamber’s Visitors Center as well as the Chamber events held in the community.

Baker received a gift package from the Chamber which included an assortment of candy and gift items, including a pound of Old World Fudge and car wash certificates from Andy’s Car Wash.