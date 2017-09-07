CHAMBER ART EXHIBIT: Rotating exhibits begin at Whitley Chamber & Visitors Center in Downtown Columbia City

Local artist Shanon Roberts poses with just part of her display for the first ever Chamber Focus on the Arts exhibit.

Each month a new artist will be showcasing his or her work at the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center in Downtown Columbia City.

Artists interested in participating should contact Jennifer Romano at jennifer@whitleychamber.com

Roberts’ work will remain on display at the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 29.

A new artist’s work will be unveiled on the first Friday in October and each month thereafter.

For more information about the events and programs of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, call (260) 248-8131 or visit www.whitleychamber.com