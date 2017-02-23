CCHS SWIMMERS: Three headed to state competition
Thursday, February 23, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Columbia City’s boys swim team produced three sectional champions in four events at Saturday’s IHSAA Warsaw sectional.
The three will swim in this weekend’s state finals meet in Indianapolis.
