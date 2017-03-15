CCHS' SPEEDY QUARTET: Distance Medley team qualifies for Hoosier State Relays

Columbia City High School’s Distance Medley relay team, from left, Gabby Fry, Jasmine Early, Lillie Oddou and Lauren Keller, placed third at Saturday’s indoor track and field meet at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. The team’s finishing time of 13:09.4 was good enough to rank them 15th in the state in the Large School division. The top 24 times advance to the Hoosier State Relays, which serve as the state indoor track and field finals. The Hoosier State Relays will take place March 25 at Gladstein Fieldhouse on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.