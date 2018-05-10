CCHS: New logo revealed, partnership with local business

Midwest America Federal Credit Union presented a check to Columbia City High School May 3 for $5,000 as part of an ongoing Affinity Visa debit card program. The partnership with Columbia City High School and other area high schools allows supporters to select a debit card with the school of their choice. Every time the debit card is used, four cents is donated to the school to help fund programs. The more cards that are in use, the larger the contribution.

The card, as seen in the image above, will also feature the school's new logo, a feature recently presented at a WCCS Board meeting.