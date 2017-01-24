CCHS KEGLERS: Pair of bowlers among Indiana's elite

Most people think perfection in bowling is a 300 game, but that is not always the case. Any good recreational bowler can get lucky one night and roll 12 consecutive strikes. If you count all the bowling alleys all over America, somebody somewhere bowls a 300 every night.

The real perfection comes in the ability to consistently score high in each and every game.

Columbia City High School seniors Brittney Kinney and Heath Atkins know the game of bowling well, and are striving to produce that consistency in their scoring.

Kinney holds down the No. 1 state ranking for high school girls. Atkins is ranked No. 7 among high school boy bowlers in the state of Indiana.

