CCHS HOMECOMING: Week of events in full swing

COLUMBIA CITY— It’s Homecoming Week, and many events are planned to build excitement for Columbia City High School’s (CCHS) big night at the football game against New Haven Friday at 7 pm.

The official theme for Homecoming is “Movies/TV Shows.” This week CCHS is holding spirit dress-up days, a door-decorating contest, and a pep session Friday afternoon, as well as a Riley Toys for Tots fund-raiser.

Dress up days are as follows:

Magical Monday (Harry Potter Theme), Twin Tuesday/Dynamic Duo Day, Walt Disney Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, and Remember the Eagles Friday (Maroon and Gold).

Students are preparing for the Homecoming Parade, which starts at 4:15 p.m. before Friday’s game. This parade includes the Homecoming Court, as well as the football team, cheerleaders, and several other Columbia City sports teams. They will be traveling from CCHS to the Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City before heading back to the high school. A judges’ table will be set up at the corner of Van Buren and Chauncey Streets. Floats will be judged on creativity, effort and participation.

The high school is also conducting a toy drive fundraiser. Students will collect toys and money that will go to the patients and support of Riley Children’s Hospital.

The Homecoming football game kick-off is set for 7 p.m. against the New Haven Bulldogs.

An after-game movie is also scheduled for Friday night, playing in the gym immediately following the game. CCHS will be showing “The Blind Side.” Popcorn and water will be available for $1 as concessions during the movie. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows or folding chairs for the event.