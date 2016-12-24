CCHS GRAD: Murphy and Miami of Ohio bowl-bound for Monday tilt

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ­— Columbia City High graduate and red-shirt junior wide receiver Jared Murphy and the Miami of Ohio Redhawks will take on Mississippi St. in the St. Petersburg Bowl at Tropicana Field at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. It will be televised on ESPN.

