CCHS FIRE ACADEMY CLASS #1: Students make strides toward becoming firefighters

Several Columbia City High School students received certificates for completing requirements to become the graduating Class #1 of the CCHS Fire Academy. The academy offers students the chance to get a jump start on training and certification before graduating. The certification allows them a better chance to begin working as a firefighter after high school. Pictured (from left) are instructor Captain Kyle Francis of the Columbia City Fire Department and graduates Daniel Watts, Tanner Moore, Tre Wissler, Megan Sanders, Tracie Jeanette Miller, Collin Nelson and Dylan McClure.