CCHS CIRCLE OF FRIENDS: Group hosts disability awareness event
Friday, March 24, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Columbia City High School students were invited Thursday to take part in the Disability Awareness Fair, hosted by the CCHS Circle of Friends and Functional Life Skills students. Instructor for the program, Karen Koday, said this was the fourth year for the event, and enjoys having the program each year as a way for both FLS and general education students to interact and make new friends. Welcoming students to the fair, above, were Scott Hindbaugh, left, and Jon Lacy, right.
