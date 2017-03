CCHS' BRACHEN HAZEN: Arkansas freshman and Razorbacks in SEC Championship game

Columbia City High School graduate Brachen Hazen, a freshman 6-8, 195-pound small forward, and his Arkansas Razorback teammates are in the SEC Championship game Sunday, 1 p.m. (televised on ESPN) against Kentucky. Arkansas is 25-8 on the season. Hazen has had limited playing time in his freshman year for the Razorbacks. The Kentucky Wildcats (28-5) beat Arkansas by 26 in their last meeting.