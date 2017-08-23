CAFO ISSUES CONTINUE: BZA approves chicken farm special exception
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The Whitley County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved an amendment to a special exception for a Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) on CR 250 W in Etna-Troy Township near Goose Lake.
The meeting was conducted at the Whitley County 4-H Center due to possible large crowds anticipated. More than 125 people were present.
