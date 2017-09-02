CAFO DECISION: County commissioners can make decision Tuesday; Post & Mail offers Viewpoint

Zoning amendments affecting Whitley County agricultural and residential interests could meet a final resolution early this coming week.

The zoning changes were given favorable recommendation by the Whitley County Plan Commission last month and are scheduled to be heard during the Whitley County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The meeting will be at 1 p.m. in the Whitley County Government Center, 220 W. Van Buren St., in Columbia City.

Nathan Bilger, executive director of the Whitley County Planning and Building Department, will be presenting the amendments that were discussed and acted on at the County Plan Commission meeting Aug. 16.

Read details concerning the amendments – as well as a Post & Mail Viewpoint concerning the important issue on the newspaper's Opinion page – in your Holiday Weekend Edition of your Post & Mail, available on newsracks and at convenience stores and other retail outlets throughout Whitley County