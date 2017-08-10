C&A TOOL SOLD: Acquisition announced Thursday morning

CHURUBUSCO – Peterborough, New Hampshire - MinebeaMitsumi, ultimate parent company of New Hampshire Ball Bearings, has signed a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the shares of C&A Tool engineering, a leading advanced manufacturing company based in Churubusco offering high precision, technically complex parts across the medical, aerospace and defense, fuel system and industrial end markets.

C&A Tool meets the conditions of MinebbeaMitsumi’s acquisition strategy by increasing its footprint in aerospace and medical markets and boosting its machined components business.

C&A expands MinebeaMitsumi’s offering of machined components within its competencies of manufacturing to tight tolerances and extreme complexity.

The acquisition, a joint investment with Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), is expected to be completed in the next 30 days, pending certain regulatory approvals. The transaction will be executed as a joint investment of 51 percent and 49 percent by MinebeaMitsumi and DBJ respectively.

Post acquisition, C&A will operate under the NHBB/myonic Business Unit while financial consolidation will take place with MinebeaMitsumi in Japan. Under the NHBB/myonic Business Unit, C&A will gain market and customer experience, as well as global sales reach and expanded resources. With the addition of C&A, and prior acquisitions of myonic and CEROBEAR, the NHBB/myonic Business Unit will now operate five manufacturing facilities in the United States, two in Germany, and in Czech Republic.

C&A was founded in 1969 by Richard Conrow and employs over 580 people. The company is headquartered in Churubusco, and has over 700,000 square feet of space in three Indiana facilities.

C&A provides customized solutions from design and planning to fabrication and final inspection to top OEM’s in their diverse end markets. In addition to custom components for the aerospace, fuel system, and industrial markets, C&A also manufactures surgical implants and instruments for spine, knee and hip applications.

Their early adoption of Additive Manufacturing is a competitive advantage as their backlog in this area continues to grow.

C&A is one of the first companies to have their direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) operational process permitted to support customer approved Food and Drug Administration (FDA) products.

New Hampshire Ball Bearings is a leading manufacturer of precision bearings and complex bearing assemblies for the global aerospace, defense, medical, dental, and high technology markets. Its product mix includes precision miniature and instrument ball bearings, large ball and roller bearings for aircraft engines, and specialized rod end and spherical bearings for a wide array of aircraft applications.

NHBB is a subsidiary of MinebeaMitsumi, a comprehensive precision components manufacturer with 59 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries with approximately 91,000 employees worldwide. MinebeaMitsumi is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.