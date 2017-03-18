BUZZARDS RETURN: Sign of spring for East-Central neighborhood in Columbia City
Saturday, March 18, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Just as the swallows returning to the mission at San Juan Capistrano is a sign of spring, Columbia City has its own sign of the coming season — the buzzards returning to Grove Park.
The large birds have returned to the tops of tall trees in the addition in East-Central Columbia City several years in a row to herald the coming of spring. This year the first of the buzzards were seen floating in on the recent strong winds over Grove Park and the Hilltop addition.
