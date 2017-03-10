'BUSCO EAGLES: Hall walk-through replaces pep session Friday afternoon

Instead of a pep session, Churubusco celebrated the Eagles' first Sectional basketball championship in 99 years with a Hallway Walk-Through by the team throughout the entire school shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday, reports Athletic Director Paul Sade.

"Rather than do a pep session—we will be doing a walk-through on Friday at the end of the day," notes Churubusco High School Athletic Director Paul Sade.

He explained specifically:

"At the end of 7th period—students will stay in their 7th period class.

"At 2:30, we will release the Boys Basketball Team, Managers, High School Cheerleaders, and High School Band Members. Cheerleaders will report to Mrs. Graves Room, Band Members to Mr. Cheshier’s room, and Basketball players will report to the varsity locker room.

"The basketball team will walk as a team through the elementary school at 2:35 to see the elementary kids. Once they return they will walk through the high school beginning in the freshman hallway BY DOOR 16 and looping around clockwise through the 6/7 grade Hallway; 8th grade hallway; and senior hallway; the sophomore & junior hallways WILL NOT BE TRAVELED THROUGH.

"A public address announcement will release all JH/SH High Students to line the hallways for the walk-thru. Please line your classes up in the Freshman Hallway, JH Hallways, and Senior Hallway.

"Once the team has passed your area—please funnel the kids to the HS commons; everyone will meet there.

"The band will play the school song—the cheerleaders will present some gifts to the team. Mr. Folland will say a few words, and Coach Paul and his team will address the crowd briefly.

"The basketball team will be dismissed from the commons and load the bus to travel to North Judson for their regional practice," Sade concluded. All other students will be released back to 7th period.