BUS MISHAP: Hot antifreeze injures two Indian Springs students

Two Indian Springs Middle School students were injured just before 4 p.m. Monday when an engine malfunction caused antifreeze to spew through an interior vent, inflicting first degree burns to their lower extremities.

The bus riders, who were not identified, were transported to Parkview Whitley Hospital for further possible treatment after receiving first aid at the scene from paramedics.

There were nearly 50 students on the bus when the accident happened at the intersection of Walnut and Ellsworth streets in Columbia City.

