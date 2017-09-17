BURNWORTH POOL BYE-BYE: Demolition sets path for new Fahl Aquatics Center

The razing of Burnworth Memorial Pool in Columbia City commenced Friday.
Sunday, September 17, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

It was the end of an era Friday as the crew of Michael Kinder & Sons began to demolish Burnworth Memorial Pool in Columbia City.

Replacing it will be the Russel & Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center, a large pool with multiple features, making it an exciting quality-of-life fixture in Columbia City and throughout the Whitley County community.

The $4 million-plus project is expected to be completed for an opening ceremony Memorial Day weekend in 2018.

