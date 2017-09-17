BURNWORTH POOL BYE-BYE: Demolition sets path for new Fahl Aquatics Center

It was the end of an era Friday as the crew of Michael Kinder & Sons began to demolish Burnworth Memorial Pool in Columbia City.

Replacing it will be the Russel & Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center, a large pool with multiple features, making it an exciting quality-of-life fixture in Columbia City and throughout the Whitley County community.

The $4 million-plus project is expected to be completed for an opening ceremony Memorial Day weekend in 2018.

