BUILD YOUR ARK: Heavy rains coming Thursday and Friday

Heavy rains – perhaps 3 or more inches – will begin after 11 p.m. Wednesday and continue through Friday. Forecast is for a drying trend Sunday and into next week.

The forecast from the National Weather Service at North Webster exclusively for Whitley County:

Wednesday night

Rain, mainly after 11pm. Low around 42. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Rain. High near 47. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night

Rain. Low around 43. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday

Rain likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible