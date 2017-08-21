BOIL WATER: Northern Heights Elementary dismisses early due to well water quality

Northern Heights Elementary School had an emergency dismissal early Monday afternoon due to a well water issue, according to Dr. Patricia O’Connor, superintendent of Whitley County Consolidated Schools.

A boil water advisory was issued after school was in session, preventing students from being able to use restrooms and drinking fountains.

Students were transported home safely, and those without a parent available were taken to the YMCA, which provided snacks until they could be picked up.

“There is no reason to be alarmed,” said O’Connor. “Our teachers were fully prepared and the parents were wonderful.”

Northern Heights plans on resuming school Tuesday, providing coolers in the halls with drinking water,. Restrooms will be open for use.