BLOWING SNOW: Here comes the cold wave!
Monday, December 25, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
From the National Weather Service at North Webster for all of Whitley County and most of the region:
Monday and Monday night
West winds gusting up to 30 mph will lead to patchy blowing and
drifting snow Monday and Monday night.
Tuesday through Sunday
Very cold conditions are expected this week. High temperatures will
be in the low teens, low temperatures around zero and wind chills
near 10 below at times.
Residents and motorists should take appropriate precautions and plan ahead.
