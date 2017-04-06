BIG WINDS: High wind advisory commences at noon Thursday
Thursday, April 6, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Northern Indiana
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
HAZARDOUS WEATHER...
* North winds gusting to 45 to 50 mph on This afternoon and this
evening.
IMPACTS...
* Scattered trees and limbs downed with possible power line
damage.
* Difficult driving conditions...especially on east west roads.
* Loose objects will be blown around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or gusts of
45 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving
difficult...especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra
caution.
