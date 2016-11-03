BIG U.S. 30 CHANGES: New West Lincolnway, diamond interchanges are possible

Preliminary design ideas show a new West Lincolnway and a unique interchange for Ind. 9 while transforming U.S. 30 into a limited access, interstate freeway.

The U.S. 30 Input Session held Tuesday evening introduced preliminary design ideas to gain feedback from the community on turning U.S. 30 across Northern Indina into a freeway and how it would then affect the intersections of county and state roads in Whitley County.

“I’ve never seen such a large project. There are 344 points on U.S. 30 that will have to be dealt with to create a freeway and Whitley County has 72 of them,” said APPIAN Advisor President Dennis Faulkenberg, who has worked closely with transportation at the state and local government levels.

For additional details about this massive future undertaking, pick up Thursday's Post & Mail available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.

Future input meetings on the U.S. 30 Interstate planning will be Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. in the Whitley County Government Center, located on Van Buren Street. A session will also be on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. at Coesse Elementary School, located at CR 500 East. The last input session will be Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at Columbia City High School, located on Whitley Street.