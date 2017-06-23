BIG LAST DAY OF OLD SETTLERS: Saturday events conclude with 6 p.m. OSD-American Legion Parade; 8 p.m. free country music by Cheyenne

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to the southside of the Courthouse Square after the parade and enjoy Cheyenne.
Friday, June 23, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Final day Saturday
for Columbia City’s 1
14th Old Settlers Days

Every day
•Poor Jack’s Amusement Midway —
5 to 11 p.m. Saturday;
Midway wristband discount
from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY EVENTS
•Farmers Market, Parkview Whitley Hospital— 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

•2017 Garden Walk, Smith Twp. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whitley Co. Master Gardeners

•Friends of the Library Book Sale, Ind. 205 (Van Buren Street) — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•Elks Lodge Open House all are invited; meet old and new friends before and after the big parade 109 S. Main St. — noon to close

•W.C. Pork Producers, corner of Main and Van Buren Streets — Sandwich Feed 4 p.m.

•OSD 4-Mile Fun Run Leading Parade – 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, N. Main St.

•American Legion Parade “Heroes & Heroines,” Main St. from North St. through Downtown— 6 p.m.; line-up at 3-5:30 p.m. at CCHS

•“The Band Cheyenne” (Country) -8 p.m. on the South Courthouse Stage.

Mike Redman, entertainment chairman, and the entire Old Settlers Association, would like to thank Dennie & Debra Elkins, show hosts for the nightly entertainment, and The RV Center for providing the facilities for the musicians to prepare for their performances.

