BIG LAST DAY OF OLD SETTLERS: Saturday events conclude with 6 p.m. OSD-American Legion Parade; 8 p.m. free country music by Cheyenne
Final day Saturday
for Columbia City’s 1
14th Old Settlers Days
Every day
•Poor Jack’s Amusement Midway —
5 to 11 p.m. Saturday;
Midway wristband discount
from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
SATURDAY EVENTS
•Farmers Market, Parkview Whitley Hospital— 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
•2017 Garden Walk, Smith Twp. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Whitley Co. Master Gardeners
•Friends of the Library Book Sale, Ind. 205 (Van Buren Street) — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•Elks Lodge Open House all are invited; meet old and new friends before and after the big parade 109 S. Main St. — noon to close
•W.C. Pork Producers, corner of Main and Van Buren Streets — Sandwich Feed 4 p.m.
•OSD 4-Mile Fun Run Leading Parade – 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, N. Main St.
•American Legion Parade “Heroes & Heroines,” Main St. from North St. through Downtown— 6 p.m.; line-up at 3-5:30 p.m. at CCHS
•“The Band Cheyenne” (Country) -8 p.m. on the South Courthouse Stage.
Mike Redman, entertainment chairman, and the entire Old Settlers Association, would like to thank Dennie & Debra Elkins, show hosts for the nightly entertainment, and The RV Center for providing the facilities for the musicians to prepare for their performances.
