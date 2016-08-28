BIG LAKE DEATH: Conservation officers investigate death in water

Indiana Conservation Officers are probing a possible Sunday afternoon drowning at Big Lake.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Third Basin of Big Lake about 2 p.m. Sunday.

Geoffrey Foughty, age 59, of Columbia City, was swimming with friends near a pontoon, according to reports. DNR officials said witnesses reported Foughty went underwater and didn’t resurface.

His body was recovered about 2:40 p.m.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Noble Township Fire Department, Thorncreek Township Fire Department, Parkview EMS and the Noble County Coroner’s Office.

The lake incident is under investigation.