BIG GAME FRIDAY: 'Busco bolting into championship game

Churubusco’s Eagle football team has arrived at a simple plan that has put them into the championship game of the IHSAA 2A sectional at South Adams: The Eagles run the ball, run the ball some more, and then run the ball again.

Last week the Eagles didn’t throw a single pass in their 20-6 sectional semifinal win over Whitley County rival Whitko. This week they will travel to Berne to test the game plan against a South Adams team that upset No. 1 ranked Woodlan 20-14.

For complete preview information about this big game, pick up your Post & Mail Thursday at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.