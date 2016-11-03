BIG GAME FRIDAY: 'Busco bolting into championship game

Churubusco junior running back Garrett Horn carries the ball in the regular season finale against Fairfield. The Eagles travel to South Adams in Berne to take on the Starfires in the IHSAA sectional championship game Friday evening at 7 p.m.
Staff Writer
Thursday, November 3, 2016
CHURUBUSCO, IN

Churubusco’s Eagle football team has arrived at a simple plan that has put them into the championship game of the IHSAA 2A sectional at South Adams: The Eagles run the ball, run the ball some more, and then run the ball again.
Last week the Eagles didn’t throw a single pass in their 20-6 sectional semifinal win over Whitley County rival Whitko. This week they will travel to Berne to test the game plan against a South Adams team that upset No. 1 ranked Woodlan 20-14.

