BIG DAY FOR HISTORIC BLUE BELL LOFTS: Public open house is Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday is a big day for the Historic Blue Bell Lofts, the re-purposed, historic Columbia City denim factory now occupied by 52 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

A public open house for the facility is Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and all are welcome.

Wear blue jeans to commemorate the occasion.

In the early 1900s Blue Bell was the largest producer of blue jeans in the world – and at its peak employment more than 800 workers were employed in Columbia City.