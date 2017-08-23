IN THE BEGINNING . . . New CCHS construction site taking shape

This aerial view shows the massive excavation work accomplished in recent weeks by earth movers from Fleming Excavating, of Decatur, shown in foreground resembling tiny toys, at the site of the new $70 million Columbia City High School, to be located north of the Indian Springs Middle School and Little Turtle Elementary campus, south of Columbia City on Ind. 9.

This aerial view is looking west-southwest from high above Ind. 9. The existing Indian Springs football field and track can be seen at top left.

