BARRICADES AHEAD: Ind. 205 and CR 200 South will experience lengthy closings soon

The season is switching to road construction season – and in a big way starting Monday.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Ind. 205 will be closed between Columbia City and South Whitley starting Monday and continuing throughout the month of June. It is slated to re-open July 3.

The closure on Ind. 205 is between CR 400 West (3 miles north of South Whitley) and CR 200 South (1 mile south of Columbia City). The closure is necessary for “a small structure replacement over Wolf Drain,” according to INDOT highway officials.

The official detour during the Ind. 205 closing is Ind. 5 to Ind. 14 to Ind. 9.

CR 200 SOUTH TO CLOSE MAY 31 THROUGH JULY

Beginning Wednesday, May 31, CR 200 South, just south of Columbia City, will experience a road closure.

Bridge construction on the span crossing Blue River on CR 200 South is the reason for the closing. Its location is between Washington Road to the west and Indian Springs Middle School (Ind. 9) to the east.

Whitley County Engineer Brandon Forrester said workers intend to have construction completed during the summer and before school begins in August.