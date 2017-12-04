BANKS STAFFERS HERE: Congressional liaisons in Columbia City Thursday

Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) has announced that a member of his staff will visit Columbia City and Warsaw on Thursday, December 7, to meet with local residents and assist Hoosiers experiencing problems with a federal agency.

What: Banks’ staff to host office hours in Warsaw

Date: Thursday, December 7

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: City Hall

102 S. Buffalo Street

What: Banks’ staff to host office hours in Columbia City

Date: Thursday, December 7

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Peabody Library

1160 E. Hwy 205