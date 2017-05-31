BANKS' REPS HERE: Congressman's mobile office in Columbia City Thursday
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Congressman Jim Banks' staffers will visit Columbia City and Warsaw Thursday to meet with local residents and assist Hoosiers experiencing problems with a federal agency.
Staffers will be in Columbia City at Peabody Public Library, located on East Van Buren Street, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Earlier Thursday staffers will be in Warsaw from 9:30 a.m. to noon at City Hall, 102 S. Buffalo St.
