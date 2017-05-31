BANKS' REPS HERE: Congressman's mobile office in Columbia City Thursday

Congressman Jim Banks' staffers will visit Columbia City and Warsaw Thursday to meet with local residents and assist Hoosiers experiencing problems with a federal agency.

Staffers will be in Columbia City at Peabody Public Library, located on East Van Buren Street, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Earlier Thursday staffers will be in Warsaw from 9:30 a.m. to noon at City Hall, 102 S. Buffalo St.