BALD EAGLE CARAVAN: You can join it at Salamonie Reservoir!

The collective noun for a group of eagles is a “convocation” – and there certainly was a large one in recent days at Salamonie Reservoir near Andrews in Huntington County. Photographer Dave Reinking, of Adams County, snapped this amazing photo near the Salamonie Dam showing 24 – yes, two dozen – bald eagles!

Coincidentally, a Bald Eagle Caravan, led by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Salamonie Interpretive Center, free of charge, will take place at 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Those interested in joining the Bald Eagle Caravan to observe the majestic birds can meet at the Salamonie Interpretive Center, located at the Lost Bridge West, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews, Ind. 46702, promptly at 3 p.m. either day.