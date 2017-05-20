BACK HOME AGAIN IN INDIANA: Bragg returns to coach 'Cats girls hoops

Dr. Rick Bragg has been named the girls’ basketball coach at Whitko High School.

No stranger to Indiana basketball, Bragg began his teaching and coaching career at Columbia City mentoring under Hall of Fame coach Wayne Kreiger. While at Columbia City, Bragg coached volleyball, junior varsity girls’ basketball, and girls’ track.

Bragg also worked as a reporter for The Post & Mail newspaper in the 1980s.

From Columbia City, Bragg worked and coached at Cherokee County in metro Atlanta. While there, he coached volleyball, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball, and girls’ tennis. His 1996 Girls’ basketball team won the AAAA Georgia state championship and finished the year in the Top 10 in the USA Today national poll.

His teams made six appearances in the state tourney in seven years.