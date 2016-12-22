ANOTHER U.S. 30 ROLLOVER: Tanker goes off road in broad daylight

The third major crash in Whitley County in 12 hours again is slowing traffic locally.

A tanker truck rolled off the roadway in broad daylight and apparent good road conditions about 2 p.m. today on U.S. 30, near CR 400 East. The truck's driver, it is believed, escaped with minor injuries.

U.S. 30 traffic was slowed Thursday afternoon due to the mishap.

Earlier U.S. 30 at CR 600 E was closed and/or reduced to one lane at times Thursday morning due to a 2 a.m. semi-truck crash with a passenger vehicle.

A deadly commercial bus-vehicle crash on U.S. 33 late Thursday morning closed that highway for most of the day.

The scourge of large vehicle traffic accidents have kept law enforcement, firemen, EMS and wrecker services extremely busy Thursday.