ALL RISE: Esteemed late judge honored by colleagues

The late Whitley Circuit Court Judge Edward J. Meyers Jr. has a unique distinction in the Circuit Courtroom where he presided for decades.

His is the lone portrait photograph of a judge in the courtroom at the Whitley County Courthouse, placed in a position of prominence near the bench.

In essence, the esteemed judge continues to preside in his beloved legal profession.

Judge Meyers passed away on June 17 of this year at age 93.

Following his passing, the Whitley County Bar Association conducted a memorial service in the Circuit Courtroom attended by the judge’s family, members of the local bar association and other area members of the legal profession.

Resolutions rendered by the Whitley and Noble county bar associations were read during the memorial service, in addition to anecdotes and remembrances from those attending.

