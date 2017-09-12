ALL ABOARD FOR PLOW DAY: 9th Annual event near South Whitley again reaps success

Gene Gottschalk and his eight-year-old grandson Zack Gottschalk get prepared to help plow 110 acres on Doug and Terri Reiff’s farm Saturday during the 9th Annual Plow Day, located four miles south of South Whitley.

Gene said the 1936 Allis-Chalmers tractor has been in the family since the 1960s.

More photos from the annual Cleveland Township event are in Tuesday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsracks and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.