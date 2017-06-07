AFTER THE STORM VIDEO: Sunday deluge that rained cats and dogs was a joy for canines

A fun video of some Washington Road dogs at play in the aftermath of Sunday's massive rainfall is on this website at lower right.

Sunday evening's downpour and high winds caused damage and high water in Whitley County, especially along Washington Road, just south of Columbia City.

Rain gauges in that area recorded an astounding 3.5 to 4 inches of rainfall via two separate deluges, creating torrents of water through lawns and fields.

After the storm, neighbors Jeff Mullendore and Kraig Davison, fellow Columbia City Elks Lodge members, watched dogs Rufus and Nora frolic through the flowing and standing water while offering their musings.