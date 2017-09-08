ADVANCING GROWTH: Advanced Assembly expanding here, adding 100 new jobs

Advanced Assembly, LLC has announced plans to expand its operations in Columbia City, and add approximately 100 new jobs.

The business is located at 2101 S. 600 E, just east of Columbia City in Whitley County.

Advanced Assembly, LLC, is a joint venture between Comer Holdings, LLC and Lear Corporation.

Advanced Assembly manufactures and assembles seating systems for Chevrolet’s Silverado pickup trucks produced at General Motors’ assembly plant in Fort Wayne.

