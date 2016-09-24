ADJUST YOUR TRAVEL AGAIN: More major road closings

Ind. 205 to close through late October

COLUMBIA CITY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that Ind. 205 over Phillips Ditch, between Radio and West Dowell roads, just south of Columbia City in Whitley County, is scheduled to close on Tuesday, Sept. 27, weather permitting.

The closure will allow INDOT contractors to replace a small structure.

The official state detour is U.S. 30 to Ind. 5.

Work on this contract includes small structure replacements on Ind. 9 and Ind. 109.

The combined contract was awarded to E&B Paving for $1.5 million.

Ind. 205 is expected to reopen in late October, weather permitting.

U.S. 33 closure set for two weeks

CHURUBUSCO – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that U.S. 33 will be closed over the Eel River, between Carroll and Giesking roads in Allen County, on or after Monday, Sept. 26, weather permitting.

The closure will allow INDOT contractors to work on the bridge joints.

The official state detour is U.S. 30 to Ind. 205 to U.S. 33. Work on the U.S. 33 bridge is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting. The work is being done in combination with repairs on several structures across the Fort Wayne District. The $617,000 combined contract was awarded to Northern Indiana Construction.