ACADEMY AWARDS: Upcoming Oscars brings memories of Best Supporting Actor Dean Jagger from Whitley County

This coming Sunday marks the 89th annual Academy Awards.

Stars from around the world will convene to award the highest honors that Hollywood can give: the golden Oscar.

Since its inception, Hoosiers have made their mark on the big screen, and been honored by the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences, including one man from Whitley County, Dean Jagger.

It is believed that he was born Ira Dean in either Lima or Columbus Grove, Ohio on Nov. 7, 1903.

His parents were Albert and Lillie Mayberry Jagger. His father, an onion farmer, moved his family to Larwill when Jagger was five years-old.

Read more about this interesting local history feature in Tuesday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or via the complete online e-edition in pdf format. Call 260 244-5153 to subscribe.