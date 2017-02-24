70 DEGREE FRIDAY? Whitley County may see 70 . . . then the bottom drops out

Whitley County may touch 70 degrees today -- Friday, Feb. 24 -- to continue the incredible run of 60+ degree February weather.

Hello, snowbirds!

The record high for this date is 64 . . . which may be surpassed by late morning.

Everything changes this evening though when a cold front sweeping from the northwest will bring stiff winds and dramatically falling temperatures.

The high Saturday will be in the low 30s, but temps should rebound Sunday and next week into the 40s and 50s.

Regardless, the National Weather Service at North Webster has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for later today and this evening for all of Whitley County and Northern and Northeast Indiana:

Friday and Friday night

Severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening with damaging

winds the main threat. Hail to one inch in diameter and short-lived

tornadoes are also possible.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night

Rain showers before 4am, then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 31. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 28 by 5pm. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.