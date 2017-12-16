2017 Walk of Trees raises $1,500 for seniors

Another year of the Clugston Annual Walk of Trees has wrapped up for the season.

This year there were 28 trees and wreaths donated and decorated by various businesses and organizations.

Some trees had a theme, some had prizes attached to them, but each tree had their own personality and brought huge smiles to all who came to visit.

Almost $1,500 was raised during the event to support the low-income seniors at the Clugston.

This money will go to pay for events, holiday meals and special items for the residents.

During the Walk of Trees attendees can vote for their Top 3 favorites and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the tree of their choice.

For a full list of winners, pick up a copy of the Weekend Edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.