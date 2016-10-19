2016 TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES: Whitley County's date is Oct. 29

Trick-or-Treat Night in Whitley County's communities is Saturday, Oct. 29 at the times below. Also, there are a variety of Halloween activities in 2016. Pick up your copy of Thursday's Post & Mail and read all about them on Mark Your Calendar, page A5.

2016 TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES

•Columbia City

trick-or-treat - 6 to 8 p.m.

Trick-or-treating for the City of Columbia City will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Residents are asked to drive slowly through neighborhoods the night of the event to keep children safe.

•Churubusco

trick-or-treat - 5 to 8 p.m.

Trick-or-treating for the Town of Churubusco will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m.

•South Whitley

trick-or-treat - 6 to 8 p.m.

Trick-or-treating for the Town of South Whitley will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.